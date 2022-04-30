Vogelbach went 2-for-4 with two RBI on Friday against the Padres.

Vogelbach accounted for the majority of Pittsburgh's offense Friday, first driving in a run with an infield single in the opening frame. He followed that up with another RBI single four innings later. Vogelbach has swung a hot bat across his last 10 starts, collecting 12 hits in 37 at-bats while also accruing six RBI and scoring four runs.