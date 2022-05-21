Vogelbach will sit for the second straight game Saturday against St. Louis.
It's no big surprise to see Vogelbach on the bench Saturday against lefty Matthew Liberatore. His off day Friday against Adam Wainwright was more surprising, as it marked the first time he'd been out of the lineup against a righty this season. It's unclear if he's dealing with a minor injury or if he's simply not the preferred option at the moment. Whatever the reason, it will be Yoshi Tsutsugo as the designated hitter Saturday, with Michael Chavis starting at Tsutsugo's usual spot at first base.
