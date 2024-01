The Pirates and Bednar avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $4.51 million contract Thursday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

It's a well-earned huge raise for Bednar in what was his first year of arbitration eligibility. He's collected 61 saves while posting a 2.25 ERA and 226:56 K:BB over 179.2 innings during his time in Pittsburgh, blossoming into one of the best closers in baseball.