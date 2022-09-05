Bednar (back) threw a side session Sunday, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.
Bednar has been on the shelf for just over a month with low-back inflammation, so he'll likely need to throw at least one more bullpen session before advancing to facing hitters in live batting practice. If all goes well, Bednar could start a brief minor-league rehab assignment next week before returning from the 15-day injured list. While Bednar has been sidelined, three Pirates relievers -- Wil Crowe, Chase De Jong and Eric Stout -- have picked up one save apiece.