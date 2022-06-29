Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said Bednar (back) won't be available out of the bullpen for Wednesday's game in Washington but is expected to avoid a stint on the injured list, Chris Halicke of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Bednar hasn't pitched since Saturday on account of a sore lower back, an injury that may have played a part in him uncharacteristically walking two batters and surrendering two runs in a blown save during his last time on the mound. Prior to that game, Bednar had produced a 1.30 ERA, 0.78 WHIP and 48:8 K:BB across 34.2 innings while notching 11 saves in 13 chances, so he should have a decent amount of job security as the Pirates' closer.