Bednar pitched a scoreless inning with one walk and two strikeouts to close out the save in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Phillies.

Bednar continues to roll as one of the top closers this season, placing second on the saves leaderboard as of the end of Thursday's game. Notably nine of his 38 saves have come in September while pitching to a 1.62 ERA and 1.17 WHIP with 15 strikeouts across 11.1 innings in that span.