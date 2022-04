Bednar walked one batter and struck out another in a scoreless ninth inning Sunday, earning a save over the Nationals.

Bednar earned his first hold Saturday and picked up his first save Sunday. The 27-year-old Pittsburgh native issued a one-out walk to Juan Soto but finished off the 5-3 victory with relative ease. He's opened the season with a 4.2-inning shutout streak and could start carving out a larger share of the closing duties if he continues to perform at this level.