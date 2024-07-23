Bednar pitched a scoreless ninth inning to notch his 18th save of the season, allowing one hit and zero walks while striking out one batter.

Bednar allowed a two-out single to Paul Goldschmidt but he promptly struck out Nolan Gorman to secure the win for Pittsburgh. The 29-year-old has rebounded from a tough start to the season, logging a 2.45 ERA and converting all seven save chances since June 1. Bednar still owns a 4.98 ERA on the season, but his 1.08 WHIP points to a potential post All-Star break turnaround.