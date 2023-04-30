Bednar earned a save against the Nationals in the first game of a doubleheader Saturday, striking out two batters in a perfect inning.

Bednar inherited a 6-3 lead in the ninth inning and closed out the contest with ease, striking out two of the three batters he faced and retiring the side on 13 pitches. The 28-year-old picked up his ninth save of the campaign, putting him in a four-way tie for first in the league. Bednar has been as impressive as any reliever in MLB this season, complementing the saves total with a 17:1 K:BB while allowing just one earned run over 13 innings.