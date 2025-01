The Pirates and Bednar avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $5.9 million contract Thursday, Andrew Destin of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Bednar had a rough 2024 campaign, losing his closer job while collecting a 5.77 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 58:28 K:BB across 57.2 innings of work. He could get another shot in the ninth inning in 2025 but won't be handed the job.