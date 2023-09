Bednar picked up the save in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Yankees. He allowed one hit while striking out three in a scoreless inning.

Bednar's now gone nine consecutive innings without allowing an earned run, striking out 10 in that span, while converting his last 14 save opportunities. The 28-year-old right-hander is now 36-for-39 in save chances this season with a pristine 1.86 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 72:4 K:BB across 63 innings.