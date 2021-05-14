site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Pirates' Erik Gonzalez: Not in starting lineup
RotoWire Staff
Gonzalez is not starting Friday against the Giants.
Gonzalez owns a .152/.152/.152 slash line over his last 11 games. Wilmer Difo will get the start at third base in his absence.
