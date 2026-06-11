Pirates' Gregory Soto: Survives for ninth save

Soto secured the save Wednesday against the Dodgers, allowing two runs on two hits and no walks in the ninth inning.

Soto served up a two-run home run to Shohei Ohtani, so he needed every bit of the 9-6 lead the Pirates mounted following a late-inning comeback. The 31-year-old left-hander is serving as Pittsburgh's top closer, but he's now given up five runs over his past two outings. Through 29.1 innings, Soto still has a strong 3.38 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 34:12 K:BB while converting nine of his 12 save chances.