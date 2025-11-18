The Pirates selected Brannigan's contract from Double-A Altoona on Tuesday, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.

Brannigan slashed .225/.329/.358 across 237 plate appearances at Double-A Altoona in 2025 before suffering a shoulder injury in June that required season-ending surgery. The 24-year-old infielder will join Pittsburgh's 40-man roster to ensure he remains with the organization past the Rule 5 Draft in December, though he shouldn't be expected to appear in the big leagues in 2026.