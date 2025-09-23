Suwinski will start in left field and bat seventh in Tuesday's game versus the Reds.

Suwinski looks to have leap-frogged the slumping Tommy Pham in left field, as this will be his fourth start over the last five games against right-handers. The left-handed-hitting Suwinski hasn't done much himself lately, going 2-for-16 with nine strikeouts since being recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis earlier this month.