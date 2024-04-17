Jones threw five scoreless innnigs during Tuesday's loss against the Mets while allowing one hit and striking out seven batters. He did not factor into the decison.

Jones was dominant in his fourth career start, needing just 56 pitches to get through five innings while allowing just one batter to reach base. The 22-year-old likely could have continued pitching further into the game, but the Pirates' plan was always to limit him to five innings Tuesday. He departed with a 1-0 lead, but Pittsburgh's bullpen was unable to keep the Mets' offense quiet, leading to a 3-1 defeat and a no-decision for Jones. The right-hander now boasts a 3.13 ERA and 0.78 WHIP alongside a 32:2 K:BB ratio across 23 innings.