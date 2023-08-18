The Pirates reinstated Bae (ankle) from the injured list Friday.

Bae landed on the injured list with a left ankle injury in early July and will now return to the Pirates' lineup after missing a month and a half. The 24-year-old was able to get his bat going during his assignment, going 9-for-32 with a home run over nine games with Triple-A Indianapolis. However, with a .609 OPS in the majors this season, there's no guarantee Bae's hot streak carries over into the bigs. Jared Triolo was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move.