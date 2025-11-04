Pirates' Ji Hwan Bae: Waived by Pirates
The Pirates placed Bae on waivers Tuesday, Danny Demilio of PittsburghBaseballNow.com reports.
Bae spent nearly all of 2025 at Triple-A Indianapolis, where he slashed .292/.380/.424 with 21 RBI, 55 runs scored and 23 steals over 67 games. Any club interested in adding the 26-year-old to its 40-man roster will now have the opportunity to do so; otherwise, Bae will most likely report to Indianapolis to begin the 2026 campaign.
