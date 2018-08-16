Pirates' Jordy Mercer: Put on DL

Mercer was placed on the 10-day disabled list due to a left calf strain retroactive to Wednesday.

Mercer will be eligible to return Aug. 25 in Milwaukee. The shortstop suffered this injury during Tuesday's game against the Twins, and further evaluation with team doctors prior to Wednesday's contest proved that he needed a little time off. In his absence, expect Adeiny Hechavarrai to draw a bulk of the starts at shortstop.