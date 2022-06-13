Quintana (1-4) allowed four runs on six hits and a walk over five innings Sunday, striking out four and taking a loss against Atlanta.

Quintana coughed up three home runs in the loss, including a pair from Adam Duvall. He's allowed eight runs over his last two starts, raising his season ERA from 2.68 to 3.53 in the process. Quintana had given up just two homers this season entering Sunday's game and he'd gone seven straight starts without allowing one. He'll look to get back on track in his projected home outing against the Giants next week.