Pirates manager Derek Shelton confirmed Wednesday that Brubaker will open the season on the 15-day injured list while the right-hander recovers from elbow inflammation, Dejan Kovacevic of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Look for the Pirates to make the transaction official shortly before Thursday's season opener in Cincinnati. Shelton didn't offer up a timeline for Brubaker's return, and until he's cleared to resume throwing again, the Pirates likely won't provide a target date for the 29-year-old to make his 2023 debut. Johan Oviedo is expected to take Brubaker's spot in the Bucs' season-opening rotation.