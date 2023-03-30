Brubaker's right elbow injury is "not minor" and could require season-ending surgery, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The Pirates have simply referred to Brubaker's elbow injury as inflammation to this point, but it sounds like he has some structural damage. Mackey does add that the team is "holding out a sliver of hope" Brubaker can avoid season-ending surgery "through various treatments." Even if the right-hander is able to dodger surgery for now, it appears his rest and rehab would take a long time. Johan Oviedo has entered the Pirates' rotation in Brubaker's place.