Newman went 1-for-3 with a triple, a walk and two RBI on Wednesday against the Cubs.

Newman delivered a two-RBI triple in the third inning to put the Pirates up 5-1. Though he has a .097 ISO across 1,371 career plate appearacnes, Newman has quietly started the 2022 campaign with some pop in his bat. Across 21 plate appearances, he has delivered two doubles and a triple, and he has also tallied one hit in four of his five starts.