Ortiz will likely be called up from Triple-A Indianapolis to start for the Pirates on Wednesday against the Cardinals, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

Ortiz arrived in the Pirates' clubhouse ahead of Tuesday's game versus St. Louis, but he's only on the taxi squad for now. The 24-year-old right-hander carries a 4.86 ERA, 1.73 WHIP and 34:26 K:BB in 53.2 innings (10 starts, one relief appearance) this season at the major-league level.