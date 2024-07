Ortiz will start Sunday's game against the Mets, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.

Ortiz has been working in a multi-inning role since the start of June and made a spot start June 26 against Cincinnati before returning the the bullpen. The 25-year-old hasn't pitched since Tuesday and completed six innings in his start against the Reds, so he should be able to handle a typical starters' workload Sunday. Through 55.0 innings, Ortiz owns a 3.27 ERA and a 47:18 K:BB.