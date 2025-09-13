Keller did not factor into the decision Friday, allowing two runs on four hits and one walk over 5.1 innings in a 6-5 loss against Washington. He struck out four.

The right-hander appeared on his way toward his seventh victory of the season with a 3-0 lead through five frames, but he was charged with a couple runs on three hits in the sixth before the Pirates bullpen faltered an inning later. Keller entered the All-Star break with a 3.48 ERA across 119 innings, but he has a 5.73 ERA in 10 starts since the midseason break.