Mears (elbow) was activated off the 60-day injured list Saturday and optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Mears has been out all year after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his right elbow in early February. He's been pitching in the minors on a rehab assignment since late May, with a month-long disruption in the middle due to forearm tightness, and he'll remain in the minors for now.