Pirates' Paul Skenes: Another unfortunate loss

Skenes (6-7) took the loss against Colorado on Saturday, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out eight batters over six innings.

Skenes had a frustrating beginning to his outing, as a Jake McCarthy liner to the outfield was poorly played by Pittsburgh's defense and ended up as an inside-the-park home run. Beyond that, Skenes gave up just one other run and racked up 19 whiffs along with eight punchouts, but he was saddled with the loss as a result of the Pirates' offense managing only one run in the Colorado altitude. Skenes is 0-5 over his past seven outings, but he has three quality starts and an impressive 51:11 K:BB across 38 innings during that span. The star hurler will look to get back into the win column the next time he takes the mound, which lines up to be a home matchup against Cincinnati.