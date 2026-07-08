Pirates' Paul Skenes: Posts quality start in win

Skenes (7-8) earned the win against Atlanta on Tuesday, allowing two runs on eight hits and one walk with four strikeouts over six innings.

Skenes was given a huge lead and ran with it, throwing 66 of 95 pitches for strikes with 12 whiffs while delivering his ninth quality start of the campaign. It was a much-needed outing for the 24-year-old after he surrendered 11 earned runs over his previous two contests. He owns a 3.58 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 123:23 K:BB across 103 innings this season and will make his final start before the All-Star break at home against the Brewers this weekend.