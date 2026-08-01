Pirates' Paul Skenes: Stumbles in Cincy

Skenes didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 8-7 loss to the Reds, coughing up five runs on seven hits and four walks over four innings. He struck out seven.

The star right-hander managed only one clean inning before getting the hook after 100 pitches (65 strikes), and Skenes served up homers to JJ Bleday in the third inning and Sal Stewart in the fourth while issuing a season high in free passes. It's the first time since July 1 that he's been taken deep at all, but Skenes would just as soon put the month behind him -- over six outings and 31.2 innings, he stumbled to a 6.25 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 42:12 K:BB. He'll look to bounce back in his next start, which lines up to come on the road next week in Milwaukee.