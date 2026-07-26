Pirates' Tony Blanco: Rejoins High-A lineup

Blanco (hamstring) has gone 2-for-8 with a home run, a double and five RBI in two games for High-A Greensboro since being reinstated from the 7-day injured list Friday.

Blanco had been on the IL for just over a month before returning to action for Greensboro after completing a four-game rehab assignment between the rookie-level Florida Complex League and Single-A Bradenton. The 21-year-old has produced plenty of pop with 26 extra-base hits in 51 games at High-A this season, but he's getting on base at just a .317 clip.