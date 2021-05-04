Swaggerty will start the 2021 campaign playing for Triple-A Indianapolis, DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.
He will be making the jump from High-A to Triple-A without spending time with Double-A Altoona. General manager Ben Cherington believes Swaggerty's time at the alternate site last year and in April constitutes a Double-A equivalency. In fact, the general manager noted that Swaggerty was one of the most consistent players at the alternative site. With the major league team bereft of outfield talent, it wouldn't be surprising to see the 2018 No. 1 pick make his debut in Pittsburgh this summer. He slashed .265/.347/.381 with nine homers and 23 stolen bases in 524 plate appearances for High-A Bradenton in 2019.