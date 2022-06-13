Swaggerty was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.
Swaggerty made his major-league debut last week but went just 1-for-9 with four strikeouts after being called up by the Pirates on June 4. He'll head back to the minors to help make room on the active roster for Canaan Smith-Njigba and Hoy Park. In spite of Swaggerty's lackluster performance during his first taste of major-league action, he remains one of the Pirates' top prospects and will likely be back in the big leagues at some point.
