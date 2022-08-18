Beede is scheduled to start Saturday's game against the Reds at PNC Park, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.

Beede appeared on track to lose his spot in the rotation when Roansy Contreras was called up from Triple-A Indianapolis to start Wednesday against the Red Sox, but the Pirates will at least temporarily keep a six-man rotation in place. Keeping Beede on hand as a sixth starter will allow the Pirates to build in more rest between starts for Contreras, and at least in the short term, it allows Mitch Keller to get more recovery time after he exited his previous start Tuesday with right shoulder fatigue. Since he had been pitching out of the bullpen before entering the rotation Aug. 8, Beede isn't yet built up to a traditional starter's workload and didn't reach the fifth inning in either of his prior two turns through the rotation.