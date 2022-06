Crowe (2-3) allowed one earned run on three hits while striking out three across 1.1 innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Tigers.

Crowe struck out the side in the seventh inning but allowed three consecutive singles to begin the eighth. He's primarily been used for single frames in recent appearances, and even after taking the loss Wednesday Crowe has maintained a 2.08 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 17:4 K:BB across his last 10 appearances.