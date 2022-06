Chang is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Chang will move to the bench after starting in five of the Pirates' last six games. Though the Pirates have typically deployed the righty-hitting Chang against left-handed pitching, he could see an uptick in starts against right-handers following Tucupita Marcano's (illness) recent placement on the COVID-19-related injured list. Hoy Park will fill in for Marcano at the keystone in Sunday's series finale, however.