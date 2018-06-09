Rafael Bautista: Released by Nationals
Bautista (knee) was released by Washington on Saturday, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.
With Bautista out for the remainder of the 2018 season due to a torn anterior cruciate ligament, the Nationals decided he was expendable, especially considering he was taking up a spot on the 40-man roster. In a corresponding move, Adam Eaton was reinstated from the 60-day DL (ankle) and Wander Suero was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse.
