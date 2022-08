Zavala (undisclosed) was reinstated from the 7-day injured list Saturday and went 1-for-3 with two walks, a stolen base and two runs in his return to the Double-A Frisco lineup.

Zavala spent about a week and a half on the IL before he was reinstated from the IL. The 22-year-old outfielder has gotten off to a hot start at Double-A, producing a 1.327 OPS to go with a pair of steals in nine games for Frisco since his promotion from High-A Hickory in late July.