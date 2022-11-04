The Rangers announced Friday that Zavala underwent elbow surgery last week, Jeff Wilson of RangersToday.com reports.
The 22-year-old is dealing with an UCL injury but underwent a brace procedure instead of Tommy John surgery. Zavala is one of the Rangers' top prospects and worked his way up to Double-A Frisco in 2022, where he had a .284/.406/.495 slash line with five home runs, 20 RBI and four steals in 29 games. He's not expected to be fully recovered for spring training but could be cleared for game action in May.