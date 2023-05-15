Double-A Frisco is expected to reinstate Zavala (elbow) from its 7-day injured list either Tuesday or Wednesday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Though Zavala hasn't seen any game action for any of the Rangers' lower-level minor-league affiliates since opening the season on the IL, the organization evidently feels comfortable with what they've seen from the 22-year-old outfield during workouts and simulated games at extended spring training over the past month. Since Zavala is returning to action after undergoing surgery in October on his throwing elbow, he could be eased back in as a designated hitter for Frisco before playing the outfield.