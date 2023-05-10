Heaney (2-3) allowed four runs (three earned) on four hits and two walks while striking out seven over 6.2 innings, taking the loss Tuesday versus the Mariners.
Heaney put in a solid effort, but the Rangers couldn't do anything with their seven hits in the contest. The southpaw's trouble with the long ball continued Tuesday when he gave up a seventh-inning blast to Tom Murphy, the sixth home run he's allowed in his last three starts. Heaney has a 5.25 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 38:16 K:BB through 36 innings over seven starts this season. He's projected for a favorable weekend start in Oakland.
More News
-
Rangers' Andrew Heaney: Gives up six runs in no-decision•
-
Rangers' Andrew Heaney: Takes second loss of season•
-
Rangers' Andrew Heaney: Earns second win of season•
-
Rangers' Andrew Heaney: Turns in scoreless outing•
-
Rangers' Andrew Heaney: Fans nine straight to tie AL record•
-
Rangers' Andrew Heaney: Struggles in debut•