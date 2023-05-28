Heaney (4-3) picked up the win Saturday in a 5-4 victory over the Orioles, allowing one run on four hits and a walk over seven innings. He struck out three.

The veteran southpaw delivered his fourth straight quality start and sixth in his last seven outings in impressive fashion, as he completed seven innings for the first time in 2023. Heaney has posted a 3.40 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 39:14 K:BB through 42.1 innings over that seven-start stretch, and he'll look to keep rolling in his next trip to the mound, likely to come at home next weekend against the Mariners.