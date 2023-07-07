The Rangers reinstated Heaney from the paternity list Friday.

After spending three days away from the team to be with his growing family, Heaney returns to the Rangers one day before his scheduled start against Washington. The 32-year-old lefty has allowed eight runs on 14 hits and four walks while striking out 19 batters over 16.1 innings across his last three starts. John King was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock in a corresponding move.