Rangers' Brett Nicholas: Recalled for catching depth
Nicholas was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock on Monday, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
The Rangers are labeling backup catcher Robinson Chirinos as day-to-day after X-rays on his sprained left ankle came back negative, but Nicholas will still earn his first callup of the season to act as insurance behind the plate. Jonathan Lucroy is slated to handle the bulk of the duties at catcher, so Nicholas won't be in line for more than a start or two a week even if it's determined that Chirinos will require a trip to the disabled list. Nicholas was batting .311/.353/.469 over 293 plate appearances this season at Round Rock.
