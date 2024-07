The Rangers have selected Cook with the 103rd overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft.

An outfielder from North Carolina, Cook bats left-handed and has a disciplined approach while making contact to all fields. He is a hit-over-power prospect, but Cook homered of No. 2 overall pick Chase Burns twice in his career. Cook is just a fringe-average runner in left field, so his bat will have to carry the day.