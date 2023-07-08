Bradford (1-1) picked up the win in Friday's 7-2 victory over the Nationals, allowing one run on five hits and a walk over five innings. He struck out one.

While he wasn't dominant, the rookie southpaw generated plenty of soft contact en route to his first career big-league win. Bradford has a 2.70 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 17:5 K:BB through 16,2 innings over five appearances (three starts) since the beginning of June, and he's the Rangers' top option right now as a sixth starter/swingman, a role which gives him some fantasy appeal considering the strength of the offense supporting him.