Bradford gave up two runs on six hits and no walks across five innings during Tuesday's 4-3 loss at Houston. He struck out three and did not factor in the decision.

The left-hander was initially expected to start Tuesday but was instead used in a bulk role behind opener Yerry Rodriguez. Bradford surrendered a pair of solo homers but was otherwise able to keep the Astros off the board. The Rangers had an open rotation spot Tuesday with Nathan Eovaldi (rest) having his turn skipped, and Bradford should return to a more traditional relief role with team off days on deck Thursday and Monday.