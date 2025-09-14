Freeman started at second base and went 2-for-4 with a double in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Mets.

After leading off the top of ninth inning with a single, Freeman was replaced by a pinch runner (Dustin Harris) that eventually scored the game-winning run. The start at second base was the fourth consecutive for Freeman, who has been part of the rotation replacing an injured Marcus Semien (foot), which includes Dylan Moore and Ezequiel Duran. Freeman has also helped out in right field due to Adolis Garcia (quadriceps) being on the mend. Since being called up to Texas in August, Freeman's slashed .235/.254/.353 with two home runs, nine RBI and eight runs scored over 20 games.