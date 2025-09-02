Freeman went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, an additional RBI and a walk in Monday's 7-5 extra-inning win over the Diamondbacks.

Freeman has filled a short-side platoon role at second base since Marcus Semien (foot) exited the lineup, though he was in the lineup versus a right-hander (Ryne Nelson) in this contest. Freeman is batting .225 over his first 15 major-league games, adding two homers, seven RBI, two doubles, six runs scored and no stolen bases over 42 plate appearances. He'll need to find more consistency at the plate to carve out a larger role even with the absences of Semien and Corey Seager (appendectomy).