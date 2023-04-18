DeGrom (wrist) told reporters before Tuesday's game against the Royals that he fully expects to make his next scheduled start against the Athletics after being reevaluated, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

DeGrom said that he feels better than he did Monday, and he was "encouraged" by the results. The right-hander fired four no-hit innings while throwing 39-of-58 pitches for strikes before leaving with soreness in his right wrist. The Rangers will certainly take precautions if there are any hiccups between now and the weekend, but for now it seems likely that deGrom will be back on the bump against the Athletics on Saturday.